WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-082300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 45 58 / 10 10 20

WAZ559-082300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 58 42 58 / 10 10 20

WAZ507-082300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 45 58 / 10 10 20

Everett 57 44 57 / 10 10 20

WAZ509-082300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 60 43 59 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 59 43 59 / 10 10 10

WAZ556-082300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 45 59 / 10 10 20

WAZ555-082300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 42 58 / 10 10 20

Enumclaw 58 41 57 / 10 10 10

North Bend 62 41 60 / 10 10 20

WAZ503-082300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 44 57 / 10 10 40

Sumas 60 43 56 / 10 10 50

WAZ506-082300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 59 45 59 / 10 10 30

Mount Vernon 61 43 60 / 10 10 20

WAZ001-082300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 59 43 60 / 20 10 50

Eastsound 56 46 56 / 10 10 60

WAZ510-082300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind

15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 45 58 / 10 10 30

Port Townsend 57 44 58 / 10 10 20

WAZ511-082300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. North part, south wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph after midnight. South part, southwest wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 59 43 58 / 20 10 30

WAZ504-082300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 60 42 59 / 10 10 10

Olympia 60 41 60 / 10 10 20

WAZ512-082300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

WAZ514-082300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 43 56 / 20 10 40

Sequim 57 41 58 / 10 10 20

WAZ515-082300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 55 46 56 / 50 20 80

WAZ517-082300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 49 58 / 50 20 40

WAZ516-082300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until late

afternoon, then mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s.

South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 45 60 / 60 20 80

WAZ513-082300-

Olympics-

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 34 41 / 20 10 30

WAZ567-082300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Freezing level near

5500 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 33 39 / 0 10 40

WAZ568-082300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Southwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. West

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 51 33 47 / 0 0 10

Stevens Pass 45 31 40 / 0 0 10

WAZ569-082300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

320 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Freezing level near

7000 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

