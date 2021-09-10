WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 9, 2021

_____

267 FPUS56 KSEW 100952

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-102300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 70 54 71 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ559-102300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 71 51 70 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ507-102300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 69 54 68 / 10 30 10

Everett 68 53 69 / 10 30 10

$$

WAZ509-102300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 71 53 73 / 10 10 0

Tacoma 70 52 71 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ556-102300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 71 54 72 / 10 30 10

$$

WAZ555-102300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers late in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 71 53 73 / 20 40 10

Enumclaw 68 49 71 / 10 20 0

North Bend 72 51 75 / 20 30 0

$$

WAZ503-102300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 68 54 67 / 10 10 10

Sumas 72 53 69 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ506-102300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 69 53 68 / 10 20 20

Mount Vernon 71 54 72 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ001-102300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 72 50 68 / 20 20 40

Eastsound 69 54 64 / 20 20 40

$$

WAZ510-102300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 53 65 / 10 20 20

Port Townsend 66 51 66 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ511-102300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 69 51 70 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ504-102300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 69 49 72 / 10 10 0

Olympia 70 49 72 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ512-102300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-102300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 50 63 / 10 10 30

Sequim 67 49 65 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ515-102300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 51 61 / 20 30 80

$$

WAZ517-102300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 53 62 / 10 10 30

$$

WAZ516-102300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 65 51 63 / 10 30 70

$$

WAZ513-102300-

Olympics-

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level

near 7500 feet increasing to 10000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 55 43 53 / 10 10 30

$$

WAZ567-102300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 58 45 54 / 30 30 10

$$

WAZ568-102300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until early

morning. A chance of snow showers in the late evening and early

morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level

near 8500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 62 44 63 / 30 30 0

Stevens Pass 58 44 58 / 40 40 0

$$

WAZ569-102300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

251 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather