WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021 _____ 158 FPUS56 KSEW 081000 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-082300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 78 58 77 \/ 20 0 0 $$ WAZ559-082300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 77 55 75 \/ 10 0 10 $$ WAZ507-082300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 75 57 74 \/ 30 0 10 Everett 76 58 74 \/ 30 0 10 $$ WAZ509-082300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 80 57 78 \/ 10 0 0 Tacoma 79 56 77 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ556-082300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs near 80. South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 79 58 78 \/ 20 0 0 $$ WAZ555-082300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 81 57 80 \/ 30 0 0 Enumclaw 79 55 77 \/ 10 0 0 North Bend 82 56 81 \/ 30 0 0 $$ WAZ503-082300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 73 58 72 \/ 50 10 10 Sumas 77 57 75 \/ 60 10 20 $$ WAZ506-082300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 73 55 72 \/ 50 10 10 Mount Vernon 79 57 77 \/ 40 10 10 $$ WAZ001-082300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 74 52 73 \/ 50 10 20 Eastsound 71 57 70 \/ 50 10 30 $$ WAZ510-082300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 71 55 69 \/ 40 10 10 Port Townsend 72 53 70 \/ 30 0 10 $$ WAZ511-082300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 75 55 74 \/ 10 0 10 $$ WAZ504-082300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 80 55 76 \/ 0 0 0 Olympia 80 54 76 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ512-082300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ WAZ514-082300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 70 54 68 \/ 20 10 10 Sequim 73 52 70 \/ 20 0 10 $$ WAZ515-082300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 65 54 64 \/ 40 20 40 $$ WAZ517-082300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 65 56 64 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ516-082300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 68 54 67 \/ 40 20 30 $$ WAZ513-082300- Olympics- 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Snow level near 10500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 61 49 58 \/ 20 10 10 $$ WAZ567-082300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Haze in the morning. Snow level near 11000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 60 51 59 \/ 60 10 20 $$ WAZ568-082300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Haze in the morning. Snow level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 70 49 70 \/ 30 0 0 Stevens Pass 65 48 65 \/ 50 0 0 $$ WAZ569-082300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 259 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Haze in the morning. Snow level near 10500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. $$