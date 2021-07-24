WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021 _____ 975 FPUS56 KSEW 241032 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-242300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 81 58 80 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-242300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 81 56 80 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-242300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 74 56 74 \/ 0 0 0 Everett 75 56 74 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-242300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 82 57 82 \/ 0 0 0 Tacoma 81 57 82 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-242300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 81 58 81 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-242300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 82 57 82 \/ 0 0 0 Enumclaw 82 56 81 \/ 0 0 0 North Bend 84 56 84 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-242300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 77 57 74 \/ 0 0 0 Sumas 83 57 82 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-242300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 74 54 72 \/ 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 80 55 78 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-242300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 77 53 75 \/ 0 0 0 Eastsound 76 57 75 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-242300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 67 55 66 \/ 0 0 0 Port Townsend 70 54 69 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-242300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North part, light wind becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. South part, light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 85 56 83 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-242300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 85 56 82 \/ 0 0 0 Olympia 85 53 84 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-242300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. $$ WAZ514-242300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 69 54 68 \/ 0 0 0 Sequim 73 54 71 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-242300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 67 54 65 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-242300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 71 56 68 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-242300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 70 54 68 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ513-242300- Olympics- 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 66 52 65 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-242300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 68 52 68 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-242300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 70s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 78 51 77 \/ 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 73 51 73 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-242300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 331 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. 