WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 74 56 80 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 74 54 79 / 0 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 72 56 76 / 0 0 0

Everett 73 55 76 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 75 55 82 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 74 54 81 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 76 57 80 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 76 55 83 / 10 0 0

Enumclaw 74 53 81 / 0 10 0

North Bend 77 54 84 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 56 76 / 0 0 0

Sumas 76 56 82 / 0 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 53 73 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 75 54 79 / 0 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 73 51 75 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 71 56 72 / 0 0 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 53 68 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 70 53 72 / 0 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 52 81 / 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 72 52 80 / 0 0 0

Olympia 74 50 82 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 52 71 / 0 0 0

Sequim 70 52 73 / 0 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 52 66 / 0 0 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 56 69 / 0 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 65 52 68 / 0 0 0

Olympics-

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 60 48 66 / 0 10 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 63 50 70 / 20 10 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 72 47 80 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 69 48 76 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

248 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

