WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021

_____

944 FPUS56 KSEW 210951

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-212300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 87 60 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-212300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 87 57 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-212300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 80 60 78 / 0 0 0

Everett 82 59 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-212300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 89 60 81 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 88 58 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-212300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 88 61 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-212300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 91 62 85 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 88 59 81 / 0 0 0

North Bend 91 61 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-212300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 82 59 76 / 0 0 0

Sumas 89 60 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-212300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 78 57 73 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 84 59 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-212300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 77 53 74 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 73 58 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-212300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 74 56 69 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 75 56 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-212300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 90 56 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-212300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 90 56 77 / 0 0 0

Olympia 91 54 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-212300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ514-212300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 78 56 70 / 0 0 0

Sequim 80 57 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-212300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 73 53 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-212300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 75 57 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-212300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 76 53 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-212300-

Olympics-

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 69 53 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-212300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 72 53 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-212300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 83 52 75 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 78 52 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-212300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

251 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

$$

_____

