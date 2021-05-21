WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

320 FPUS56 KSEW 211005

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-212300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 69 47 71 / 10 0 10

WAZ559-212300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 69 43 70 / 10 0 0

WAZ507-212300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 65 47 67 / 10 0 0

Everett 65 45 67 / 10 0 0

WAZ509-212300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 69 44 72 / 20 10 10

Tacoma 69 44 71 / 10 10 10

WAZ556-212300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 68 46 71 / 10 0 10

WAZ555-212300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 69 46 73 / 20 0 10

Enumclaw 66 43 69 / 20 10 10

North Bend 69 44 72 / 20 10 10

WAZ503-212300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 67 46 67 / 10 0 0

Sumas 70 46 72 / 10 0 0

WAZ506-212300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 46 64 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 69 45 70 / 10 0 0

WAZ001-212300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 66 45 65 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 62 48 62 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-212300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 46 60 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 63 45 63 / 10 0 0

WAZ511-212300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 69 43 70 / 10 0 0

WAZ504-212300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 68 42 69 / 10 0 0

Olympia 69 40 70 / 10 0 0

WAZ512-212300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

WAZ514-212300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 62 45 62 / 0 0 0

Sequim 66 45 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-212300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 44 59 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-212300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 46 58 / 10 0 10

WAZ516-212300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 61 42 59 / 0 0 10

WAZ513-212300-

Olympics-

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 51 39 54 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-212300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 55 40 58 / 10 0 0

WAZ568-212300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon, Gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet. West wind

in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light

wind in the passes becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 56 35 62 / 50 10 10

Stevens Pass 54 36 59 / 40 10 10

WAZ569-212300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

304 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

