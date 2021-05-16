WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021 _____ 663 FPUS56 KSEW 161012 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-162300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 76 52 64 / 0 10 20 $$ WAZ559-162300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 75 49 61 / 0 0 30 $$ WAZ507-162300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 71 52 61 / 0 10 40 Everett 71 51 61 / 0 10 40 $$ WAZ509-162300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 78 51 65 / 0 0 10 Tacoma 76 50 63 / 0 0 10 $$ WAZ556-162300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 76 53 64 / 0 10 30 $$ WAZ555-162300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 79 53 66 / 0 10 30 Enumclaw 75 49 64 / 0 10 10 North Bend 78 52 67 / 0 10 20 $$ WAZ503-162300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 70 51 61 / 0 10 50 Sumas 74 52 62 / 0 10 60 $$ WAZ506-162300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 66 49 60 / 0 10 50 Mount Vernon 73 50 62 / 0 10 50 $$ WAZ001-162300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain late in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 67 46 62 / 0 0 50 Eastsound 64 50 59 / 0 0 50 $$ WAZ510-162300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 64 50 58 / 0 10 50 Port Townsend 65 47 58 / 0 10 40 $$ WAZ511-162300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 75 47 61 / 0 0 20 $$ WAZ504-162300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 75 47 63 / 0 0 10 Olympia 76 46 63 / 0 0 10 $$ WAZ512-162300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. $$ WAZ514-162300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain late in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 64 47 57 / 0 0 40 Sequim 67 47 58 / 0 10 40 $$ WAZ515-162300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain late in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 61 47 53 / 0 10 60 $$ WAZ517-162300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain late in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 60 49 55 / 0 0 30 $$ WAZ516-162300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 60 46 55 / 0 10 60 $$ WAZ513-162300- Olympics- 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 57 38 44 / 0 0 20 $$ WAZ567-162300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 61 42 44 / 10 10 40 $$ WAZ568-162300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming cloudy late in the morning then becoming sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 69 43 56 / 0 0 10 Stevens Pass 66 42 52 / 0 0 10 $$ WAZ569-162300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 311 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet decreasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.