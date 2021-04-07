WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

_____

313 FPUS56 KSEW 071029

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-072300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of

rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 50 38 53 / 80 80 20

$$

WAZ559-072300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain at times

in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A slight

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 49 34 52 / 90 90 10

$$

WAZ507-072300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 39 51 / 90 90 20

Everett 48 37 50 / 90 90 20

$$

WAZ509-072300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in

the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 51 38 53 / 80 80 20

Tacoma 50 36 52 / 80 80 10

$$

WAZ556-072300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of

rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times late in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 50 38 53 / 90 80 20

$$

WAZ555-072300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 37 51 / 90 90 40

Enumclaw 49 35 49 / 80 90 20

North Bend 51 37 52 / 90 90 30

$$

WAZ503-072300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 38 51 / 90 80 10

Sumas 48 37 51 / 100 80 20

$$

WAZ506-072300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in

the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in

the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 39 50 / 90 80 10

Mount Vernon 50 38 52 / 90 80 20

$$

WAZ001-072300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in

the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 36 51 / 90 70 10

Eastsound 47 39 49 / 90 70 10

$$

WAZ510-072300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain at times

in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A slight

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 40 52 / 90 80 10

Port Townsend 50 37 49 / 90 80 10

$$

WAZ511-072300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain

late in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain at

times in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 35 53 / 90 90 10

$$

WAZ504-072300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in

the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 36 52 / 80 90 10

Olympia 50 34 52 / 90 90 10

$$

WAZ512-072300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the

morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-072300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Rain at times early in

the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain at

times in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 36 49 / 90 90 0

Sequim 50 35 50 / 90 100 0

$$

WAZ515-072300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 37 47 / 100 80 0

$$

WAZ517-072300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 39 50 / 90 80 10

$$

WAZ516-072300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 36 49 / 100 80 10

$$

WAZ513-072300-

Olympics-

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to

1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

2 to 5 inches.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 21 33 / 90 90 0

$$

WAZ567-072300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

Total snow accumulation 6 to 15 inches.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet decreasing to

1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 25 32 / 100 100 30

$$

WAZ568-072300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then rain and snow

likely in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Total snow

accumulation 6 to 13 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes around 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 41 28 38 / 80 90 30

Stevens Pass 39 26 35 / 80 90 30

$$

WAZ569-072300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

328 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet decreasing to

1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 2500 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather