WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

_____

106 FPUS56 KSEW 240951

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-242300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely until late afternoon, then rain at times

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 50 39 52 / 90 70 20

$$

WAZ559-242300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain early

in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 37 51 / 80 60 10

$$

WAZ507-242300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times until late afternoon, then cloudy

with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 40 50 / 90 70 10

Everett 46 38 49 / 90 70 10

$$

WAZ509-242300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 38 53 / 90 70 20

Tacoma 50 37 52 / 100 70 20

$$

WAZ556-242300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the

afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 39 52 / 90 80 20

$$

WAZ555-242300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 39 52 / 100 90 20

Enumclaw 47 36 50 / 100 80 20

North Bend 49 37 52 / 100 90 20

$$

WAZ503-242300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early

in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 39 51 / 90 40 10

Sumas 49 39 53 / 90 40 10

$$

WAZ506-242300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 40 50 / 80 40 10

Mount Vernon 48 40 52 / 90 50 10

$$

WAZ001-242300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 38 49 / 70 30 10

Eastsound 47 39 47 / 80 30 10

$$

WAZ510-242300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 41 51 / 80 40 10

Port Townsend 49 38 49 / 70 40 10

$$

WAZ511-242300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of

rain early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 37 53 / 100 50 10

$$

WAZ504-242300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 49 37 53 / 100 50 20

Olympia 50 36 54 / 100 50 20

$$

WAZ512-242300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-242300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 37 49 / 80 30 0

Sequim 50 37 50 / 60 40 10

$$

WAZ515-242300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the

morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 39 48 / 90 20 0

$$

WAZ517-242300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 42 50 / 90 30 10

$$

WAZ516-242300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early

in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 38 50 / 90 20 0

$$

WAZ513-242300-

Olympics-

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet

increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 23 33 / 80 30 10

$$

WAZ567-242300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing level

near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Rain may

be heavy at times in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 28 35 / 90 50 10

$$

WAZ568-242300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 13 inches.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light

wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Rain may

be heavy at times in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 29 40 / 100 80 20

Stevens Pass 36 26 38 / 90 60 20

$$

WAZ569-242300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

4 to 9 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 14 inches.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather