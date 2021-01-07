WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021 _____ 426 FPUS56 KSEW 071132 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-080000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 50 41 48 / 10 20 50 $$ WAZ559-080000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 47 39 47 / 0 40 70 $$ WAZ507-080000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 49 41 47 / 10 10 40 Everett 48 40 46 / 0 10 40 $$ WAZ509-080000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 51 39 49 / 10 20 70 Tacoma 49 38 48 / 10 30 70 $$ WAZ556-080000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 50 41 48 / 0 10 40 $$ WAZ555-080000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. East wind 15 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 49 41 47 / 10 10 80 Enumclaw 49 38 46 / 10 20 80 North Bend 50 40 48 / 10 20 80 $$ WAZ503-080000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 48 38 46 / 0 10 60 Sumas 46 37 45 / 0 10 50 $$ WAZ506-080000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 48 40 47 / 0 10 40 Mount Vernon 50 40 48 / 0 10 60 $$ WAZ001-080000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 47 40 48 / 0 20 40 Eastsound 45 41 46 / 0 10 30 $$ WAZ510-080000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 50 42 49 / 0 10 40 Port Townsend 47 39 48 / 0 20 40 $$ WAZ511-080000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 47 39 48 / 10 70 70 $$ WAZ504-080000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 50 40 49 / 0 80 80 Olympia 49 38 49 / 0 60 70 $$ WAZ512-080000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ WAZ514-080000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 47 37 48 / 0 50 60 Sequim 48 37 48 / 0 40 50 $$ WAZ515-080000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 46 41 46 / 10 70 80 $$ WAZ516-080000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 49 39 48 / 0 90 70 $$ WAZ517-080000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 49 43 49 / 0 90 80 $$ WAZ513-080000- Olympics- 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog late in the morning. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 34 27 31 / 0 50 70 $$ WAZ567-080000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog late in the morning. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 35 29 32 / 0 10 80 $$ WAZ568-080000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 35 31 33 / 10 40 90 Stevens Pass 33 28 31 / 0 30 90 $$ WAZ569-080000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 331 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. Freezing level near 5000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather