WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021

_____

636 FPUS56 KSEW 041048

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-050000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early

in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near

50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers late in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 40 48 / 100 60 60

$$

WAZ559-050000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon.

Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers

in the morning. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers late in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 38 45 / 100 40 70

$$

WAZ507-050000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers late in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 41 48 / 100 50 60

Everett 47 39 46 / 100 60 60

$$

WAZ509-050000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers late in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 51 39 49 / 100 70 50

Tacoma 49 39 48 / 100 70 60

$$

WAZ556-050000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers late in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 40 48 / 100 60 60

$$

WAZ555-050000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain showers likely late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 39 48 / 100 80 50

Enumclaw 48 36 47 / 100 70 50

North Bend 48 38 48 / 100 70 50

$$

WAZ503-050000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning. A slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers late

in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 30 to 45 mph

becoming south 25 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 39 47 / 100 40 70

Sumas 46 37 46 / 100 50 70

$$

WAZ506-050000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 39 48 / 90 40 70

Mount Vernon 49 39 49 / 100 50 60

$$

WAZ001-050000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the

evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph decreasing

to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 38 48 / 90 30 80

Eastsound 47 40 46 / 90 30 80

$$

WAZ510-050000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 41 49 / 70 40 70

Port Townsend 48 37 46 / 70 40 80

$$

WAZ511-050000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North part, south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. South part, southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance

of rain showers in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph north part.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North part, south wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. South part, east wind to 10 mph increasing

to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph. North part, gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 38 45 / 100 60 70

$$

WAZ504-050000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early

in the afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers late

in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 51 39 47 / 100 60 60

Olympia 50 37 47 / 100 60 70

$$

WAZ512-050000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers late

in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near

40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-050000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 36 47 / 90 30 90

Sequim 48 35 47 / 80 30 80

$$

WAZ515-050000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 40 46 / 90 30 90

$$

WAZ516-050000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 39 48 / 90 30 90

$$

WAZ517-050000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 42 47 / 100 60 80

$$

WAZ513-050000-

Olympics-

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers late in the morning. Rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge around 3 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 24 31 / 100 30 90

$$

WAZ567-050000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then showers likely

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Precipitation

may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. A chance of

showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers late in the morning. Rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 11 to 20 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 26 32 / 100 70 60

$$

WAZ568-050000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then rain and snow

showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

30s. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 13 inches. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. A chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 28 34 / 100 70 50

Stevens Pass 32 26 31 / 100 70 40

$$

WAZ569-050000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

247 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely late in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation 7 to 17 inches.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather