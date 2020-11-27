WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020
_____
369 FPUS56 KSEW 271110
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-280000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely
after midnight, then a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 49 42 49 / 0 70 20
$$
WAZ559-280000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 41 48 / 0 80 10
$$
WAZ507-280000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 49 43 48 / 0 80 20
Everett 48 42 48 / 0 80 20
$$
WAZ509-280000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely
after midnight, then a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon.
Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 30s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 51 41 50 / 0 70 30
Tacoma 50 40 49 / 0 80 20
$$
WAZ556-280000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain late in the evening. Rain at times
after midnight, then a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 50 43 50 / 0 80 30
$$
WAZ555-280000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain late in the evening. Rain after
midnight, then a chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows
near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain
late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 52 42 49 / 0 90 40
Enumclaw 50 38 48 / 0 80 50
North Bend 53 40 50 / 0 90 50
$$
WAZ503-280000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at
times late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40.
South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 50 41 48 / 10 90 0
Sumas 51 39 49 / 20 90 10
$$
WAZ506-280000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening. A chance of rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 50 42 49 / 0 90 0
Mount Vernon 52 41 50 / 0 90 10
$$
WAZ001-280000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at
times late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 50 40 49 / 10 90 0
Eastsound 48 42 47 / 20 90 0
$$
WAZ510-280000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening. A chance of rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 51 42 50 / 0 90 0
Port Townsend 50 39 48 / 0 80 10
$$
WAZ511-280000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph north
part.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening. A chance of rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North part, south
wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. South part, south wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 49 38 48 / 10 90 10
$$
WAZ504-280000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain late in the evening. Rain at times
after midnight, then a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Patchy fog early in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 51 39 50 / 0 80 30
Olympia 50 37 49 / 0 80 20
$$
WAZ512-280000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Rain likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs
near 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-280000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times
late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 51 37 48 / 20 90 0
Sequim 51 36 48 / 10 80 0
$$
WAZ515-280000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 50 40 48 / 60 90 0
$$
WAZ516-280000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain late
in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy
fog in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 51 39 50 / 40 90 0
$$
WAZ517-280000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming east
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 50 41 49 / 10 90 10
$$
WAZ513-280000-
Olympics-
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to
4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near 5000 feet in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny
with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 35 25 32 / 20 90 0
$$
WAZ567-280000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing
to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow in the late evening and early morning. A chance of
rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may
be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing
level near 5000 feet in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 34 28 33 / 10 100 20
$$
WAZ568-280000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing
to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near
40. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the
morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 30s. East wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 41 31 39 / 0 80 50
Stevens Pass 37 29 34 / 0 80 40
$$
WAZ569-280000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
309 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of rain
and snow late in the evening. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight, then rain and snow likely in the morning. Snow level
near 3500 feet increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow late in the
morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather