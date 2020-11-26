WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

237 FPUS56 KSEW 261110

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-270000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 40 50 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ559-270000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 39 48 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-270000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 42 49 / 10 10 0

Everett 46 40 48 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ509-270000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs near 50. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 37 51 / 10 10 0

Tacoma 49 37 50 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ556-270000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 41 51 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ555-270000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 47 40 52 / 20 20 0

Enumclaw 47 35 50 / 10 10 0

North Bend 48 38 53 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ503-270000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 42 51 / 30 40 20

Sumas 47 41 51 / 40 50 20

$$

WAZ506-270000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 42 50 / 20 20 0

Mount Vernon 50 42 52 / 20 20 0

$$

WAZ001-270000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 41 50 / 20 20 10

Eastsound 47 43 48 / 30 30 20

$$

WAZ510-270000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 44 52 / 10 10 0

Port Townsend 48 39 49 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ511-270000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North part, south wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. South part,

south wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 37 49 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-270000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 37 51 / 0 0 0

Olympia 49 36 50 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ512-270000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until early

morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-270000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 38 50 / 20 20 20

Sequim 48 37 51 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-270000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of until late afternoon. A slight chance of rain early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 43 50 / 40 50 50

$$

WAZ516-270000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of

drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 43 51 / 30 40 40

$$

WAZ517-270000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 42 50 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ513-270000-

Olympics-

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 29 35 / 20 30 20

$$

WAZ567-270000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 30 34 / 20 40 20

$$

WAZ568-270000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow until

early morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near

40. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 28 41 / 10 10 0

Stevens Pass 32 27 37 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ569-270000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

309 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 4500 feet. Freezing level near 6000 feet

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

$$

