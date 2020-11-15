WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 50 43 51 / 50 30 100
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 41 49 / 50 30 100
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 50 44 50 / 10 30 100
Everett 48 42 49 / 10 40 100
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 51 42 51 / 60 30 100
Tacoma 50 42 51 / 60 30 100
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 50 43 51 / 60 30 100
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 48 42 50 / 80 60 100
Enumclaw 47 40 51 / 70 40 100
North Bend 49 41 51 / 70 50 100
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to
55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 49 41 50 / 60 40 90
Sumas 48 39 48 / 80 60 90
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near
50. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming east 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 50 43 52 / 50 30 90
Mount Vernon 51 42 52 / 60 40 90
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to south 20 to 40 mph with
gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 50 42 51 / 50 30 90
Eastsound 47 43 49 / 50 30 90
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to
south 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 52 43 51 / 50 30 90
Port Townsend 50 41 51 / 10 20 90
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North part, south
wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
in the afternoon. South part, north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 50 41 51 / 60 30 100
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in
the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 51 42 52 / 60 30 100
Olympia 51 41 52 / 60 30 100
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 15 to
30 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 49 39 49 / 60 20 90
Sequim 50 39 52 / 10 20 90
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times
in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 49 42 51 / 70 30 100
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times
in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Strong winds. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph increasing to south 30 to 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 42 52 / 60 30 100
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Strong winds. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph increasing to south 30 to 50 mph with gusts to
65 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 44 52 / 60 20 100
Olympics-
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to
5 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 30 28 39 / 60 20 100
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to
7 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow
accumulation 3 to 13 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Rain may be
heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to
4000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Snow may be heavy at times.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 32 29 38 / 90 80 90
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to
7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to
14 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. East wind in
the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. East wind in the passes
10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to
4000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 36 33 38 / 90 70 100
Stevens Pass 33 29 33 / 90 70 100
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
351 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to
7 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to
7500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow
accumulation 4 to 16 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
