WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020
_____
306 FPUS56 KSEW 041457
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-050000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 15 to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 63 53 57 / 80 90 90
$$
WAZ559-050000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind around
10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 15 to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 61 51 56 / 80 90 90
$$
WAZ507-050000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 61 52 56 / 80 90 90
Everett 60 50 55 / 80 90 90
$$
WAZ509-050000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 65 52 58 / 80 90 90
Tacoma 64 52 57 / 80 90 90
$$
WAZ556-050000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 63 53 57 / 80 80 90
$$
WAZ555-050000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 62 51 57 / 90 90 100
Enumclaw 63 49 56 / 80 90 90
North Bend 64 50 58 / 90 90 100
$$
WAZ503-050000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 15 to
25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 61 49 55 / 80 90 60
Sumas 62 48 55 / 90 90 70
$$
WAZ506-050000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast
wind to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 62 49 57 / 80 80 60
Mount Vernon 63 50 57 / 80 80 80
$$
WAZ001-050000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind
15 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 61 46 58 / 80 80 60
Eastsound 58 49 54 / 80 90 60
$$
WAZ510-050000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph
with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 62 51 57 / 60 80 70
Port Townsend 62 47 56 / 60 80 70
$$
WAZ511-050000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph north part, northeast 10 to 15 mph
south part.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 62 50 57 / 90 90 90
$$
WAZ504-050000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 65 53 59 / 80 90 90
Olympia 63 50 57 / 80 90 90
$$
WAZ512-050000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
$$
WAZ514-050000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 61 47 55 / 80 90 60
Sequim 63 46 56 / 60 80 60
$$
WAZ515-050000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 59 48 54 / 100 90 60
$$
WAZ516-050000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 60 48 56 / 90 80 50
$$
WAZ517-050000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 59 52 57 / 90 90 70
$$
WAZ513-050000-
Olympics-
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 47 35 39 / 80 90 70
$$
WAZ567-050000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No new snow
accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 47 36 41 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ568-050000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No new snow
accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. West wind in the
passes 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Light wind in the passes becoming east around
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light
wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 54 42 48 / 80 90 100
Stevens Pass 48 39 43 / 80 90 90
$$
WAZ569-050000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No new
snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing
to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather