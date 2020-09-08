WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020
_____
567 FPUS56 KSEW 081035
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-082300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 81 57 88 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-082300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 79 57 88 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-082300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 76 54 79 / 0 0 0
Everett 78 55 82 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-082300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 83 53 88 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 83 53 88 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-082300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 82 56 90 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-082300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Near gaps in the terrain, east wind
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. Near
gaps in the terrain, east wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Near gaps in
the terrain, east wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 83 56 90 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 81 54 89 / 0 0 0
North Bend 83 54 90 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-082300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 76 56 81 / 0 0 0
Sumas 81 55 87 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-082300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 75 56 78 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 79 55 83 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-082300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 77 53 79 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 72 58 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-082300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 74 54 77 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 73 52 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-082300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 82 55 90 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-082300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 84 50 91 / 0 0 0
Olympia 82 51 91 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-082300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. East wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ514-082300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East wind
15 to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 73 54 76 / 0 0 0
Sequim 75 53 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-082300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 71 57 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-082300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 78 57 82 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-082300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 78 59 86 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-082300-
Olympics-
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet increasing to
11500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 63 54 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-082300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Freezing level near
7000 feet increasing to 11500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 68 53 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-082300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Freezing
level near 6500 feet increasing to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East
wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet. East wind in
the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 70s. East wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet. East
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 70 48 79 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 64 49 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-082300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
334 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Freezing level near
7000 feet increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather