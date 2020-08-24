WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

669 FPUS56 KSEW 240908

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-242300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 76 53 76 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-242300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 76 51 77 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-242300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 51 72 / 0 0 0

Everett 72 51 72 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-242300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 78 52 79 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 78 52 78 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-242300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 77 53 77 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-242300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 77 52 78 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 75 50 77 / 0 0 0

North Bend 78 50 79 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-242300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 72 52 72 / 10 0 0

Sumas 75 50 76 / 10 0 0

WAZ506-242300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 52 72 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 75 50 75 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-242300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 74 50 74 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 70 55 70 / 10 0 0

WAZ510-242300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 51 69 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 68 49 69 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-242300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 78 50 80 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-242300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 79 49 82 / 0 0 0

Olympia 79 49 81 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-242300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

50. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WAZ514-242300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 50 68 / 0 0 0

Sequim 69 50 71 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-242300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 50 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-242300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 49 70 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-242300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near

50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 52 69 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-242300-

Olympics-

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 58 44 61 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-242300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 60 46 64 / 10 0 0

WAZ568-242300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 70. North wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 69 45 72 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 66 46 69 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-242300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

