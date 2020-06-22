WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020
288 FPUS56 KSEW 221003
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-222300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 78 58 83 / 0 0 0
WAZ559-222300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 77 56 82 / 0 0 0
WAZ507-222300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 72 57 76 / 0 0 0
Everett 73 56 77 / 0 0 0
WAZ509-222300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 80 58 86 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 79 57 85 / 0 0 0
WAZ556-222300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 79 58 83 / 0 0 0
WAZ555-222300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 79 61 83 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 78 58 83 / 0 0 0
North Bend 80 58 85 / 0 0 0
WAZ503-222300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 72 57 75 / 10 0 10
Sumas 76 59 80 / 10 10 10
WAZ506-222300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 70 55 72 / 10 0 10
Mount Vernon 75 57 79 / 10 0 0
WAZ001-222300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 70 53 73 / 10 0 10
Eastsound 69 56 71 / 10 10 10
WAZ510-222300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 68 55 71 / 10 0 0
Port Townsend 67 54 70 / 10 0 0
WAZ511-222300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming east to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 80 56 85 / 0 0 0
WAZ504-222300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 83 56 87 / 0 0 0
Olympia 81 55 86 / 0 0 0
WAZ512-222300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
WAZ514-222300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 68 57 71 / 10 0 0
Sequim 70 57 74 / 10 0 0
WAZ515-222300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 55 67 / 10 10 20
WAZ516-222300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 70 54 70 / 10 10 10
WAZ517-222300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 72 57 73 / 0 10 0
WAZ513-222300-
Olympics-
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 60 50 63 / 10 10 10
WAZ567-222300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 63 51 67 / 10 0 20
WAZ568-222300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 11000 feet. West wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper
50s to mid 60s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 73 53 78 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 68 52 73 / 0 0 0
WAZ569-222300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
303 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 11000 feet
decreasing to 9000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
