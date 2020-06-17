WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020
643 FPUS56 KSEW 171012
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-172300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 71 52 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-172300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to
20 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 71 50 73 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ507-172300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 68 51 69 / 0 0 0
Everett 68 49 70 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ509-172300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 73 51 76 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 72 50 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-172300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 72 51 75 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ555-172300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 70 52 75 / 10 10 0
Enumclaw 69 49 74 / 10 0 0
North Bend 71 50 76 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ503-172300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 67 50 70 / 0 0 0
Sumas 70 51 74 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ506-172300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 65 50 67 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 70 49 73 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ001-172300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 67 49 68 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 67 51 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-172300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 64 51 66 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 63 48 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-172300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 72 48 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-172300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.
South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph
or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 73 46 78 / 0 0 0
Olympia 73 46 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-172300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ514-172300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 63 49 66 / 0 0 0
Sequim 65 49 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-172300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing
to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 62 49 64 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ516-172300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 62 48 66 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ517-172300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 63 50 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-172300-
Olympics-
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 53 40 56 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ567-172300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.
Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 55 41 62 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ568-172300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. No snow accumulation.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. North wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Northwest wind in
the passes around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.
Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 61 41 69 / 10 0 0
Stevens Pass 54 41 64 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ569-172300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
$$
