WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020
201 FPUS56 KSEW 131058
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-132300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 59 49 64 / 90 80 40
$$
WAZ559-132300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 58 46 63 / 90 70 40
$$
WAZ507-132300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 58 49 63 / 90 80 40
Everett 58 48 63 / 90 80 50
$$
WAZ509-132300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 59 49 65 / 90 80 40
Tacoma 59 47 65 / 90 80 40
$$
WAZ556-132300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 60 49 65 / 90 80 40
$$
WAZ555-132300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind
around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 58 48 63 / 90 90 60
Enumclaw 57 46 62 / 90 90 50
North Bend 59 47 64 / 90 90 50
$$
WAZ503-132300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 58 49 63 / 60 50 40
Sumas 59 49 63 / 70 60 60
$$
WAZ506-132300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 58 48 63 / 60 50 40
Mount Vernon 60 49 66 / 70 70 40
$$
WAZ001-132300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 60 46 64 / 50 30 30
Eastsound 59 48 63 / 50 40 40
$$
WAZ510-132300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 58 50 63 / 60 60 40
Port Townsend 58 46 61 / 70 60 40
$$
WAZ511-132300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 59 44 65 / 90 70 40
$$
WAZ504-132300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 59 45 66 / 90 80 40
Olympia 59 45 65 / 90 70 40
$$
WAZ512-132300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ514-132300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 56 46 59 / 70 40 40
Sequim 58 46 61 / 80 60 40
$$
WAZ515-132300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 10 to
20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 56 47 59 / 70 40 30
$$
WAZ516-132300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming
south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 59 45 61 / 80 40 20
$$
WAZ517-132300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 58 48 60 / 100 60 20
$$
WAZ513-132300-
Olympics-
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, snow showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 38 32 46 / 90 60 40
$$
WAZ567-132300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 42 37 44 / 90 80 80
$$
WAZ568-132300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to
3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 47 38 52 / 90 90 60
Stevens Pass 42 37 45 / 80 80 60
$$
WAZ569-132300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
357 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
3 inches.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, snow showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
$$
