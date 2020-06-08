WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020

_____

043 FPUS56 KSEW 080958

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-082300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 63 50 61 / 30 60 100

$$

WAZ559-082300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 62 48 59 / 20 70 100

$$

WAZ507-082300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 50 60 / 40 60 100

Everett 61 49 61 / 50 70 100

$$

WAZ509-082300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 64 50 64 / 30 70 90

Tacoma 63 49 63 / 20 70 100

$$

WAZ556-082300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 50 62 / 40 70 100

$$

WAZ555-082300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs near 70. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 62 49 61 / 70 80 100

Enumclaw 61 47 61 / 50 80 90

North Bend 63 48 63 / 50 80 100

$$

WAZ503-082300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 60. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 62 50 61 / 40 50 90

Sumas 63 49 60 / 60 50 100

$$

WAZ506-082300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 62 49 62 / 30 60 100

Mount Vernon 64 50 63 / 50 60 100

$$

WAZ001-082300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 63 47 63 / 20 60 100

Eastsound 62 49 61 / 20 60 100

$$

WAZ510-082300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 50 63 / 30 60 100

Port Townsend 59 46 62 / 30 70 100

$$

WAZ511-082300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. North part, gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 63 47 61 / 20 80 100

$$

WAZ504-082300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 64 48 63 / 20 80 100

Olympia 64 47 62 / 20 80 100

$$

WAZ512-082300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-082300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 58 47 60 / 20 70 100

Sequim 60 47 63 / 20 70 100

$$

WAZ515-082300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 57 47 58 / 20 90 100

$$

WAZ516-082300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 59 47 60 / 20 100 100

$$

WAZ517-082300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 50 59 / 20 90 100

$$

WAZ513-082300-

Olympics-

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 45 35 48 / 30 80 100

$$

WAZ567-082300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow

accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, a

slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 45 37 45 / 80 60 100

$$

WAZ568-082300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Southeast wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Light wind in the passes

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the

passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, a

slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 51 38 53 / 50 80 100

Stevens Pass 46 37 47 / 60 70 100

$$

WAZ569-082300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

257 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, a

slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather