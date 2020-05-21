WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 58 46 59 / 90 60 40
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind to
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 58 42 61 / 90 50 40
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 56 46 59 / 80 60 40
Everett 56 46 58 / 90 70 50
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 59 45 59 / 90 70 50
Tacoma 58 44 59 / 90 70 40
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 58 47 60 / 90 70 50
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 57 46 59 / 100 90 80
Enumclaw 55 44 56 / 90 90 70
North Bend 58 44 59 / 100 90 70
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 58 48 59 / 60 50 50
Sumas 58 48 59 / 70 60 60
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 58 47 59 / 60 50 40
Mount Vernon 59 47 61 / 70 60 50
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight.
Gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to
southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 59 46 61 / 50 30 20
Eastsound 58 49 60 / 60 30 30
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West wind 20 to
30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 58 49 60 / 60 40 30
Port Townsend 56 44 58 / 60 40 30
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 59 43 60 / 90 50 40
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 58 42 59 / 90 70 50
Olympia 58 42 59 / 90 60 40
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 56 45 57 / 60 30 20
Sequim 57 44 59 / 70 40 30
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near
60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 55 46 55 / 70 30 30
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to
10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near
60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 56 45 57 / 70 40 30
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 55 48 56 / 90 60 30
Olympics-
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 39 32 43 / 80 40 40
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 40 36 42 / 90 90 90
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid
40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
1 to 5 inches. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to 11 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning. Snow level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the
passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 45 34 46 / 90 90 80
Stevens Pass 40 33 42 / 80 80 80
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
237 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation up to 4 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 10 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet
increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
