WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-262300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 63 49 60 / 0 90 70
WAZ559-262300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph with gusts
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 61 45 59 / 0 90 80
WAZ507-262300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 61 49 60 / 0 80 70
Everett 61 48 59 / 0 90 80
WAZ509-262300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind around
10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 65 50 62 / 0 90 80
Tacoma 64 48 61 / 0 100 80
WAZ556-262300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind
around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 64 50 61 / 0 90 80
WAZ555-262300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 64 49 59 / 10 100 100
Enumclaw 63 48 59 / 10 90 90
North Bend 66 48 61 / 10 90 90
WAZ503-262300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in
the morning. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 60 47 58 / 10 90 80
Sumas 61 48 58 / 20 100 90
WAZ506-262300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 60 47 57 / 10 90 70
Mount Vernon 64 49 61 / 10 90 80
WAZ001-262300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 59 44 58 / 0 90 60
Eastsound 58 47 57 / 10 90 60
WAZ510-262300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 63 49 60 / 10 90 70
Port Townsend 59 44 57 / 0 80 60
WAZ511-262300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 63 44 60 / 10 100 90
WAZ504-262300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 67 46 63 / 0 100 80
Olympia 65 45 62 / 0 100 80
WAZ512-262300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
WAZ514-262300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 56 43 56 / 10 90 60
Sequim 58 43 57 / 0 90 70
WAZ515-262300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming variable
to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 55 45 53 / 20 100 70
WAZ516-262300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 57 44 55 / 20 100 80
WAZ517-262300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind
around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 58 48 56 / 10 100 60
WAZ513-262300-
Olympics-
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to
6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
4000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet
decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,
thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 44 32 41 / 10 90 80
WAZ567-262300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 4500 feet. Freezing level near 6000 feet
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 45 36 42 / 20 100 100
WAZ568-262300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in
the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet in the morning. Freezing
level near 6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow
accumulation. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest to
10 mph with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Southwest wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Snow level near 4500 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the
passes becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet
decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and showers in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 56 39 49 / 10 90 90
Stevens Pass 49 38 43 / 10 90 90
WAZ569-262300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
300 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to
6500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation up to 3 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet
decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
