WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020

_____

809 FPUS56 KSEW 270955

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-272300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 45 51 / 80 70 80

$$

WAZ559-272300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 42 49 / 90 70 80

$$

WAZ507-272300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 45 52 / 80 70 70

Everett 48 44 50 / 90 70 80

$$

WAZ509-272300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 44 53 / 90 80 80

Tacoma 48 43 52 / 90 80 80

$$

WAZ556-272300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 45 51 / 90 80 80

$$

WAZ555-272300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 43 51 / 90 90 90

Enumclaw 48 42 51 / 90 80 80

North Bend 49 42 52 / 90 80 90

$$

WAZ503-272300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 43 50 / 90 80 80

Sumas 48 43 51 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ506-272300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 43 52 / 80 70 80

Mount Vernon 49 44 52 / 90 80 80

$$

WAZ001-272300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 42 52 / 70 60 70

Eastsound 49 44 51 / 80 70 80

$$

WAZ510-272300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 46 54 / 80 70 70

Port Townsend 51 41 53 / 80 60 70

$$

WAZ511-272300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 41 51 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ504-272300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 42 53 / 90 90 80

Olympia 48 42 51 / 90 80 90

$$

WAZ512-272300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-272300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 41 51 / 70 50 70

Sequim 51 40 53 / 80 60 70

$$

WAZ515-272300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 44 50 / 80 60 90

$$

WAZ516-272300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 42 50 / 90 70 90

$$

WAZ517-272300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 45 50 / 90 80 80

$$

WAZ513-272300-

Olympics-

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 29 36 / 90 80 90

$$

WAZ567-272300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 10 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 31 36 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ568-272300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 11 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 40. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Southwest wind

in the passes to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 40 32 40 / 90 80 90

Stevens Pass 35 32 38 / 80 70 90

$$

WAZ569-272300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

254 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 14 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

$$

_____

