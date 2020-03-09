WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020

_____

408 FPUS56 KSEW 091020

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-092300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 34 51 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ559-092300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 32 49 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ507-092300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 34 50 / 0 0 10

Everett 46 33 49 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ509-092300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 32 54 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 49 31 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-092300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs near 50. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 34 52 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ555-092300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 34 51 / 0 0 10

Enumclaw 48 32 51 / 0 0 10

North Bend 50 33 53 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ503-092300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 33 47 / 0 0 30

Sumas 47 32 47 / 0 0 30

$$

WAZ506-092300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 35 47 / 0 0 20

Mount Vernon 47 34 49 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ001-092300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 35 47 / 0 0 20

Eastsound 45 37 48 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ510-092300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 37 51 / 0 0 20

Port Townsend 45 33 48 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ511-092300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 30 50 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ504-092300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog and patchy frost in

the morning. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 29 55 / 0 0 0

Olympia 50 30 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-092300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog and patchy frost in

the morning. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-092300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 34 47 / 0 0 20

Sequim 46 32 48 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ515-092300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 35 46 / 0 0 40

$$

WAZ516-092300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 33 47 / 0 0 50

$$

WAZ517-092300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 34 49 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ513-092300-

Olympics-

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet decreasing

to 2000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 21 33 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ567-092300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 21 32 / 0 0 50

$$

WAZ568-092300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

30s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet. North

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 23 42 / 0 0 10

Stevens Pass 32 20 34 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ569-092300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

319 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet decreasing

to 2000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 400 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather