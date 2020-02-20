WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

014 FPUS56 KSEW 201035

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-210000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 34 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-210000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 32 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-210000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 34 52 / 0 0 0

Everett 51 33 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-210000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 32 55 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 53 31 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-210000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 34 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-210000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 34 53 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 53 34 53 / 0 0 0

North Bend 53 34 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-210000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 34 49 / 0 0 0

Sumas 51 33 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-210000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 35 48 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 52 34 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-210000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 34 47 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 46 37 48 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-210000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 37 51 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 48 34 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-210000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 53 30 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-210000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 30 55 / 0 0 0

Olympia 52 29 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-210000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-210000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 34 48 / 0 0 0

Sequim 48 33 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-210000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 37 48 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-210000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 34 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-210000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 34 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-210000-

Olympics-

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 26 37 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-210000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet. Freezing level near 4000 feet in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 200 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 24 38 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-210000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet. Light wind in

the passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near

40. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Freezing level near 4500 feet in the evening.

Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 24 42 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 33 19 37 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-210000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

234 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Freezing level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. A

chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

