WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-060000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 48 53 / 100 90 90

WAZ559-060000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 45 51 / 50 80 80

WAZ507-060000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s.

South wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. East wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 46 52 / 100 90 90

Everett 46 45 50 / 100 100 90

WAZ509-060000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 51 48 54 / 100 100 90

Tacoma 49 47 53 / 100 90 90

WAZ556-060000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 48 53 / 100 100 90

WAZ555-060000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 46 52 / 100 100 100

Enumclaw 49 46 53 / 100 100 100

North Bend 49 46 53 / 100 100 100

WAZ503-060000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 43 48 / 80 90 90

Sumas 44 43 47 / 80 90 90

WAZ506-060000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 45 50 / 100 90 90

Mount Vernon 48 45 51 / 100 90 90

WAZ001-060000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 44 50 / 90 90 80

Eastsound 47 45 49 / 90 90 90

WAZ510-060000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 46 53 / 100 90 90

Port Townsend 48 43 51 / 100 90 90

WAZ511-060000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind north part, southwest

10 to 20 mph south part.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 46 52 / 70 90 90

WAZ504-060000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 48 54 / 90 90 90

Olympia 49 47 53 / 80 90 90

WAZ512-060000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

WAZ514-060000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 42 50 / 70 90 90

Sequim 49 41 51 / 70 80 90

WAZ515-060000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 46 50 / 100 90 90

WAZ516-060000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts

one to three inches possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 47 52 / 100 90 90

WAZ517-060000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 49 52 / 100 100 90

WAZ513-060000-

Olympics-

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 32 36 / 90 90 90

WAZ567-060000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to

8 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to

24 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 33 37 / 100 100 100

WAZ568-060000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to

7 inches. West wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total

snow accumulation 10 to 25 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures

near 40. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing

to 4000 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times

in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 36 40 / 100 100 100

Stevens Pass 34 33 37 / 100 100 100

WAZ569-060000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

400 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

7500 feet in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times

in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts three inches or more possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts three inches or

more possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to

3000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

