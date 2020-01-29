WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020
160 FPUS56 KSEW 291133
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-300000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 50 39 50 / 100 20 60
WAZ559-300000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 38 47 / 100 20 70
WAZ507-300000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near sea level. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 49 40 49 / 100 30 60
Everett 48 39 48 / 100 30 60
WAZ509-300000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 51 38 52 / 100 30 60
Tacoma 50 37 51 / 100 20 60
WAZ556-300000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
near 40. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind around
10 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 49 40 50 / 100 30 60
WAZ555-300000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet in the evening. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 48 37 51 / 100 50 60
Enumclaw 49 37 51 / 100 30 60
North Bend 49 38 52 / 100 50 60
WAZ503-300000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 25 to 40 mph
with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 48 36 47 / 100 10 60
Sumas 47 34 46 / 100 20 70
WAZ506-300000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
sea level. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 49 39 48 / 100 10 60
Mount Vernon 51 39 51 / 100 20 60
WAZ001-300000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea
level. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 50 39 48 / 100 0 60
Eastsound 50 40 48 / 100 10 70
WAZ510-300000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 53 43 52 / 100 10 60
Port Townsend 50 39 49 / 100 10 60
WAZ511-300000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph north part.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. North part, south wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. South part, light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming
south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 49 37 48 / 100 10 80
WAZ504-300000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast
wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet in the evening. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 51 40 52 / 100 20 70
Olympia 49 38 50 / 100 20 70
WAZ512-300000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind
around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
WAZ514-300000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in
the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming variable to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near sea level increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 49 35 47 / 90 10 70
Sequim 51 35 49 / 80 0 50
WAZ515-300000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level
near 300 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 49 38 48 / 100 0 90
WAZ516-300000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.
South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level
near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in
the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 37 50 / 100 0 90
WAZ517-300000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.
South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in
the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 40 51 / 100 10 90
WAZ513-300000-
Olympics-
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 5 inches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
2000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing
to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet
decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 300 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
300 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 35 23 34 / 90 10 70
WAZ567-300000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet in the evening. Freezing level near 3000 feet after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Freezing level near
3500 feet in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet
increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rain
may be heavy at times after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Precipitation may be heavy at times.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing
to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near sea level.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea
level.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 35 26 37 / 100 30 60
WAZ568-300000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast
wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon,
Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet in the evening.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to
7 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming south
around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast
wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet
increasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming west after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind in the
passes 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet
decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at
times in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet
decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
200 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 36 27 38 / 100 50 50
Stevens Pass 33 23 35 / 100 70 50
WAZ569-300000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
333 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Snow level near 4000 feet in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
level near 2000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet
decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet in the afternoon.
