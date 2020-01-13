WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020

801 FPUS56 KSEW 130931

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY..., Monday, Monday night, and

Tuesday.

WAZ558-131200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows near 30. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs near 30. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 34 32 25 31 / 100 60 40 30

WAZ559-131200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers. New snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs near

30. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

20s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 30 28 22 29 / 90 50 20 30

WAZ507-131200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

18 to 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

20s. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 32 29 24 29 / 100 50 20 20

Everett 31 27 22 27 / 100 40 20 20

WAZ509-131200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

near 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. No snow accumulation. Highs near

30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the 20s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 33 32 25 32 / 100 60 50 40

Tacoma 32 31 24 31 / 100 60 50 40

WAZ556-131200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. New snow accumulation around

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs near

30. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

20s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 33 30 24 30 / 100 50 40 30

WAZ555-131200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. No snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 18 to 25.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to

25. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 32 29 22 28 / 100 70 50 40

Enumclaw 31 29 23 30 / 100 70 60 50

North Bend 31 29 22 30 / 100 70 60 40

WAZ503-131200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 16 to 23. Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. Highs 16 to 23. Northeast

wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 16. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs 16 to 23. Northeast wind

15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 19. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Lows 18 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 27 20 14 20 / 100 10 0 10

Sumas 25 18 10 15 / 100 20 10 10

WAZ506-131200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 20s. East wind 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 14 to 21. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the 20s. East wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 24.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level.

Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 30 25 18 24 / 100 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 31 26 19 26 / 100 20 10 10

WAZ001-131200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 20 to 40 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s. Northeast

wind 20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 21. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind

15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 24. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level.

Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet increasing

to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 30 25 18 26 / 90 10 10 10

Eastsound 29 23 17 23 / 100 10 10 10

WAZ510-131200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

16 to 23. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to

25. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 34 29 23 28 / 100 20 10 10

Port Townsend 30 27 21 28 / 100 30 10 20

WAZ511-131200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

19 to 26. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

20s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 32 31 24 32 / 100 50 40 30

WAZ504-131200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. No new snow accumulation.

Lows near 30. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 33 35 26 35 / 100 70 70 40

Olympia 32 33 26 33 / 100 60 60 30

WAZ512-131200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. No new snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near

40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

WAZ514-131200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. New snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Lows in the 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 18 to 21. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level.

Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 30 27 19 28 / 100 30 10 20

Sequim 27 26 18 28 / 90 30 10 20

WAZ515-131200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25. East wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 32 28 23 29 / 100 20 20 30

WAZ516-131200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 33 30 24 33 / 100 20 40 40

WAZ517-131200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level near sea level. Highs in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs

near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 36 35 27 36 / 100 50 50 50

WAZ513-131200-

Olympics-

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. New snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 17 12 6 13 / 100 30 20 20

WAZ567-131200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near sea level.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 15 9 3 10 / 100 20 20 20

WAZ568-131200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. New snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Northwest wind in the passes around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Afternoon pass temperatures 18 to 24. North wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Light

wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Afternoon pass

temperatures 15 to 17. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Southwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 21 24 12 17 / 100 90 60 50

Stevens Pass 17 18 9 15 / 100 70 60 50

WAZ569-131200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

131 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. New snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

