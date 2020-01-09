WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 41 36 44 / 50 70 100

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near

40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 18 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 40 34 42 / 40 70 100

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near

40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 13 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 41 35 44 / 40 70 100

Everett 39 34 42 / 40 70 100

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near

40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 42 35 45 / 50 60 100

Tacoma 41 34 43 / 50 60 100

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near

40. South wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind around

10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to

20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 41 35 44 / 50 70 100

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to

19.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 13 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 40 32 43 / 50 80 100

Enumclaw 39 32 43 / 50 60 100

North Bend 41 32 43 / 50 70 100

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 25 to

45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 11.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 17 to 19.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 8 to 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 40 35 43 / 30 80 100

Sumas 39 33 42 / 30 90 100

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in

the 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph becoming south in the

afternoon. Gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

12 to 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 12 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 41 36 44 / 30 90 100

Mount Vernon 42 35 45 / 30 80 100

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

25 to 45 mph becoming south 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near sea level. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 15 to 17.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 16 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 42 36 45 / 30 90 100

Eastsound 42 38 46 / 30 90 100

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 25 to

45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Northwest

wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

16 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 15 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 44 39 47 / 30 80 100

Port Townsend 42 34 44 / 30 70 90

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. West wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. North part, south wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. South part, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

17 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 17 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 41 34 44 / 40 80 100

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs near

30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to

20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 35 45 / 30 70 100

Olympia 42 35 43 / 30 70 100

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to

21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs near 30.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 200 feet. Lows 19 to 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 13 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 13 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 41 34 45 / 30 80 100

Sequim 41 32 45 / 30 70 100

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 15 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 42 37 46 / 30 100 100

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 25 to 40 mph becoming southwest 20 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 19 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs near 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 43 37 48 / 30 100 100

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs near 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs near 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 45 39 49 / 20 80 100

Olympics-

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 7 to

12 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 8 to

13 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 27 22 30 / 30 80 100

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea

level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 14 to 21 inches. Total snow accumulation 15 to

23 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 25 20 29 / 40 80 100

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. North wind in the passes to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 7 to 14 inches.

Total snow accumulation 7 to 15 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 30. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 28 21 30 / 70 60 100

Stevens Pass 24 18 27 / 70 40 100

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 9 to 16 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to

17 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow likely.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon.

