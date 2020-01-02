WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-030000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 46 53 / 70 80 20

WAZ559-030000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 44 44 51 / 70 100 50

WAZ507-030000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 45 45 53 / 50 80 50

Everett 44 44 52 / 60 70 50

WAZ509-030000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 45 55 / 70 70 20

Tacoma 45 45 53 / 80 70 20

WAZ556-030000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 45 45 54 / 70 80 20

WAZ555-030000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Near gaps in the terrain, south wind 20 to 35 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph near gaps in

the terrain.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph near gaps in the terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 44 40 53 / 80 90 50

Enumclaw 44 43 54 / 70 70 20

North Bend 44 42 55 / 80 90 30

WAZ503-030000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

25 to 35 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 42 42 51 / 70 90 70

Sumas 41 41 50 / 70 90 80

WAZ506-030000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 43 42 51 / 70 60 60

Mount Vernon 44 42 54 / 60 60 60

WAZ001-030000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph

becoming south 20 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 42 52 / 70 90 60

Eastsound 45 42 53 / 80 100 70

WAZ510-030000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 46 43 55 / 60 70 50

Port Townsend 44 43 52 / 40 60 60

WAZ511-030000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North part, south wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. South part, south wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 44 52 / 90 90 40

WAZ504-030000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 45 44 53 / 70 60 20

Olympia 45 44 53 / 80 70 30

WAZ512-030000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

WAZ514-030000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 44 43 51 / 70 80 70

Sequim 44 42 51 / 40 60 60

WAZ515-030000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 40. South wind

20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 45 51 / 100 100 90

WAZ516-030000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to

30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 47 51 / 100 100 90

WAZ517-030000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 48 52 / 90 80 60

WAZ513-030000-

Olympics-

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 2 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 32 38 / 90 100 80

WAZ567-030000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to

4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to

17 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 28 40 / 70 100 90

WAZ568-030000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near

30. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to

5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation 3 to 9 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. South wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 40. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. South wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes around 20 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 32 32 41 / 90 100 40

Stevens Pass 29 29 37 / 60 100 50

WAZ569-030000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of less than

one quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to

13 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 4500 feet. Freezing level near 8000 feet

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

