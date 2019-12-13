WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019

_____

453 FPUS56 KSEW 131059

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

258 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-140000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 39 45 / 50 40 30

$$

WAZ559-140000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 37 44 / 40 30 30

$$

WAZ507-140000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.

East wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 38 44 / 40 50 30

Everett 45 38 43 / 50 50 30

$$

WAZ509-140000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 38 45 / 50 40 30

Tacoma 47 38 45 / 50 30 30

$$

WAZ556-140000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 39 44 / 50 50 30

$$

WAZ555-140000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 38 43 / 70 50 40

Enumclaw 45 36 42 / 50 40 30

North Bend 46 36 43 / 60 50 40

$$

WAZ503-140000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 38 42 / 50 50 30

Sumas 45 37 42 / 60 40 40

$$

WAZ506-140000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40.

North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 39 43 / 50 50 30

Mount Vernon 47 38 44 / 50 50 30

$$

WAZ001-140000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 39 44 / 40 50 20

Eastsound 47 41 44 / 50 50 40

$$

WAZ510-140000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 40 46 / 40 50 30

Port Townsend 46 36 44 / 40 40 30

$$

WAZ511-140000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 36 44 / 40 20 30

$$

WAZ504-140000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 36 45 / 50 30 30

Olympia 47 36 44 / 50 30 30

$$

WAZ512-140000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-140000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 37 44 / 40 40 10

Sequim 47 35 44 / 40 40 10

$$

WAZ515-140000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 39 44 / 60 30 20

$$

WAZ516-140000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 37 45 / 60 30 20

$$

WAZ517-140000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 39 46 / 60 30 50

$$

WAZ513-140000-

Olympics-

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 25 29 / 40 40 20

$$

WAZ567-140000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation around 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation around 4 inches.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 26 30 / 80 60 40

$$

WAZ568-140000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light wind

in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 28 32 / 80 60 30

Stevens Pass 31 24 28 / 70 40 30

$$

WAZ569-140000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

$$

_____

