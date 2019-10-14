WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019
_____
330 FPUS56 KSEW 140947
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
246 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-142300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 60 45 60 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ559-142300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 59 44 58 / 10 0 20
$$
WAZ507-142300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 58 45 58 / 10 0 10
Everett 58 44 57 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ509-142300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 61 43 62 / 0 0 10
Tacoma 60 42 60 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ556-142300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 60 45 60 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ555-142300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 61 45 61 / 0 0 10
Enumclaw 59 43 60 / 0 0 10
North Bend 62 44 62 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ503-142300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 40 mph
with gusts to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Windy, showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 58 44 57 / 10 0 30
Sumas 59 44 58 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ506-142300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind
15 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 57 45 57 / 10 0 30
Mount Vernon 60 44 60 / 10 0 20
$$
WAZ001-142300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southeast
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind
20 to 35 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 57 43 56 / 10 0 30
Eastsound 56 46 56 / 10 0 30
$$
WAZ510-142300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 59 47 59 / 10 0 30
Port Townsend 57 42 57 / 10 0 20
$$
WAZ511-142300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 60 40 58 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ504-142300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 62 40 60 / 0 0 10
Olympia 60 40 58 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ512-142300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
WAZ514-142300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 55 42 54 / 10 10 30
Sequim 57 41 57 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ515-142300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 55 45 53 / 10 10 60
$$
WAZ516-142300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 58 43 57 / 10 10 80
$$
WAZ517-142300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 58 46 56 / 0 0 40
$$
WAZ513-142300-
Olympics-
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts
one to three inches possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 41 34 40 / 10 10 40
$$
WAZ567-142300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing
to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 43 36 44 / 10 0 30
$$
WAZ568-142300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing
to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Light
wind in the passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Freezing level near
9500 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid
40s to lower 50s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Southwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 52 37 52 / 0 0 20
Stevens Pass 46 34 46 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ569-142300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
247 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing
to 9000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
$$
_____
