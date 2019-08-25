WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019

_____

103 FPUS56 KSEW 251034

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

333 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-252300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind around 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 74 55 76 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ559-252300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 73 49 75 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ507-252300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 72 52 71 / 10 0 0

Everett 71 52 72 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ509-252300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 75 53 77 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 75 52 77 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ556-252300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 74 54 76 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-252300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 72 54 77 / 10 0 0

Enumclaw 72 51 75 / 10 0 0

North Bend 71 52 77 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ503-252300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 51 73 / 10 0 0

Sumas 73 50 76 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ506-252300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 52 72 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 74 50 76 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ001-252300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 51 72 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 70 53 70 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ510-252300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 53 70 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 67 52 69 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-252300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 50 78 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ504-252300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 75 50 80 / 10 0 0

Olympia 74 49 79 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ512-252300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ514-252300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 50 68 / 10 0 0

Sequim 68 51 71 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ515-252300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 50 66 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ516-252300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 51 72 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ517-252300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 51 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-252300-

Olympics-

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 45 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-252300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 56 43 64 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ568-252300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. North wind

in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 62 45 72 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 55 41 68 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ569-252300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

334 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

$$

_____

