WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

_____

668 FPUS56 KSEW 211045

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-212300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 68 56 74 / 90 60 10

$$

WAZ559-212300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 67 52 72 / 90 40 10

$$

WAZ507-212300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 68 56 72 / 90 80 10

Everett 67 55 71 / 90 80 10

$$

WAZ509-212300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 70 55 74 / 90 60 10

Tacoma 68 55 73 / 90 40 10

$$

WAZ556-212300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 69 57 74 / 90 70 10

$$

WAZ555-212300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 69 57 71 / 90 90 20

Enumclaw 68 52 71 / 90 80 10

North Bend 68 55 70 / 90 80 10

$$

WAZ503-212300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 69 57 72 / 90 50 10

Sumas 70 56 73 / 90 60 20

$$

WAZ506-212300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 55 70 / 90 50 10

Mount Vernon 71 55 73 / 90 70 10

$$

WAZ001-212300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

west to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 68 54 69 / 80 30 10

Eastsound 69 56 71 / 80 30 10

$$

WAZ510-212300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 55 70 / 90 50 10

Port Townsend 66 53 67 / 90 60 10

$$

WAZ511-212300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 68 54 74 / 90 40 10

$$

WAZ504-212300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 69 52 75 / 90 40 10

Olympia 66 52 73 / 90 40 10

$$

WAZ512-212300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

$$

WAZ514-212300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 52 67 / 80 30 10

Sequim 67 52 68 / 80 40 10

$$

WAZ515-212300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 51 62 / 90 20 10

$$

WAZ516-212300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 53 66 / 90 20 10

$$

WAZ517-212300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 55 68 / 100 30 10

$$

WAZ513-212300-

Olympics-

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 44 56 / 90 40 10

$$

WAZ567-212300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 58 47 60 / 90 90 20

$$

WAZ568-212300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Northwest wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 61 49 61 / 70 80 10

Stevens Pass 58 45 56 / 60 80 10

$$

WAZ569-212300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

12000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet

decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather