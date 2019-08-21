WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019
668 FPUS56 KSEW 211045
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-212300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 68 56 74 / 90 60 10
$$
WAZ559-212300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 67 52 72 / 90 40 10
$$
WAZ507-212300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 68 56 72 / 90 80 10
Everett 67 55 71 / 90 80 10
$$
WAZ509-212300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 70 55 74 / 90 60 10
Tacoma 68 55 73 / 90 40 10
$$
WAZ556-212300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 69 57 74 / 90 70 10
$$
WAZ555-212300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind around
10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 69 57 71 / 90 90 20
Enumclaw 68 52 71 / 90 80 10
North Bend 68 55 70 / 90 80 10
$$
WAZ503-212300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 69 57 72 / 90 50 10
Sumas 70 56 73 / 90 60 20
$$
WAZ506-212300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 70 55 70 / 90 50 10
Mount Vernon 71 55 73 / 90 70 10
$$
WAZ001-212300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming
west to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 54 69 / 80 30 10
Eastsound 69 56 71 / 80 30 10
$$
WAZ510-212300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 70 55 70 / 90 50 10
Port Townsend 66 53 67 / 90 60 10
$$
WAZ511-212300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 68 54 74 / 90 40 10
$$
WAZ504-212300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 69 52 75 / 90 40 10
Olympia 66 52 73 / 90 40 10
$$
WAZ512-212300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
$$
WAZ514-212300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 66 52 67 / 80 30 10
Sequim 67 52 68 / 80 40 10
$$
WAZ515-212300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 60 51 62 / 90 20 10
$$
WAZ516-212300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 64 53 66 / 90 20 10
$$
WAZ517-212300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 64 55 68 / 100 30 10
$$
WAZ513-212300-
Olympics-
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 57 44 56 / 90 40 10
$$
WAZ567-212300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 58 47 60 / 90 90 20
$$
WAZ568-212300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Northwest wind in
the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower
to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 61 49 61 / 70 80 10
Stevens Pass 58 45 56 / 60 80 10
$$
WAZ569-212300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
344 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
12000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet
decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
$$
