Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of today, tonight, and Wednesday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 80 61 68 / 0 10 80
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 79 55 67 / 0 10 70
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Light
wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 80 59 68 / 0 10 70
Everett 79 60 67 / 0 10 70
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 81 59 69 / 0 10 80
Tacoma 80 58 67 / 0 10 80
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 82 61 69 / 0 10 80
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 82 61 68 / 0 10 70
Enumclaw 81 57 66 / 0 0 70
North Bend 81 59 68 / 0 10 70
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70. West
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 76 60 68 / 0 10 70
Sumas 80 59 68 / 0 10 80
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows near 60. South wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 71 58 68 / 0 10 70
Mount Vernon 79 60 69 / 0 10 70
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 71 56 69 / 0 20 70
Eastsound 73 59 71 / 0 20 70
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at
times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 71 60 70 / 0 20 70
Port Townsend 71 55 67 / 0 30 80
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. North part, gusts to 30 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 78 57 67 / 0 30 80
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 82 57 68 / 0 10 90
Olympia 79 55 66 / 0 10 80
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. East wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 70 55 67 / 0 40 80
Sequim 70 55 67 / 0 30 60
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 54 61 / 0 70 100
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 68 57 65 / 0 70 100
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 69 59 66 / 0 50 100
Olympics-
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the
day. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 64 51 57 / 0 30 70
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 73 53 57 / 0 10 80
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 70s. East wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Light
wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the
passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 77 55 58 / 0 0 70
Stevens Pass 72 51 54 / 0 0 60
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
858 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 12000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. No snow accumulation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
