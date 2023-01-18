WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

_____

397 FPUS56 KPQR 181142

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

342 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ021-190030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

342 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain this morning,

then scattered rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ020-190030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

342 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain this morning,

then rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers, snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

isolated rain showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

WAZ040-190030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

342 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Numerous snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower

40s. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers, snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Snow

level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

WAZ019-190030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

342 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning. Snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated snow showers. Snow level

1500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface,

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,

then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly

in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Snow level

3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

_____

