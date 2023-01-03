WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

107 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday Night,

and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

107 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle and rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, east wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

Near beaches and headlands, east wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

107 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of drizzle, rain and freezing drizzle

likely. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the

lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows around 35. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 40 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

107 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely with snow with drizzle likely.

Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain until midnight. Snow level

2500 feet in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

35 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

107 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and a chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Snow level

1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 50 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow and a slight chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to

4000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain likely and a chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

