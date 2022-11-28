WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 27, 2022 _____ 774 FPUS56 KPQR 281257 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 457 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Tuesday. WAZ021-290100- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 457 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ WAZ020-290100- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 457 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Light wind. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely with rain in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ WAZ040-290100- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 457 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light wind. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 2500 feet. Breezy with highs around 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 500 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ WAZ019-290100- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 457 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Free air freezing level at the surface after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Blustery. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 1500 feet. Blustery. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 1500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. $$