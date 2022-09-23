WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

_____

462 FPUS56 KPQR 231018

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

318 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-232345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

318 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands,

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

WAZ020-232345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

318 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

WAZ040-232345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

318 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

WAZ019-232345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

318 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet,

rising to 14000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph, becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level

9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather