WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

_____

304 FPUS56 KPQR 220953

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

253 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Friday.

WAZ021-222315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

253 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

WAZ020-222315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

253 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind. Chance of rain

30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Light wind. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

WAZ040-222315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

253 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ019-222315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

253 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Snow level 7500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet, rising to 14000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

$$

_____

