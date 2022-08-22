WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ 542 FPUS56 KPQR 220900 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 200 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday. WAZ021-222330- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 200 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ WAZ020-222330- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 200 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ WAZ040-222330- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 200 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ WAZ019-222330- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 200 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet, lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather