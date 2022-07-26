WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 25, 2022

324 FPUS56 KPQR 261028

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

328 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-262315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

328 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog late. Lows around 55. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 80.

Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-262315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

328 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 90. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-262315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

328 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot. Highs 90 to 95. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 90 to 95. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 90 to 95. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-262315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

328 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY BELOW

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet. Light

wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet

lowering to 16000 feet after midnight. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

16000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Hot. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

lowering to 15000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet rising

to above 16000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 16000 feet lowering to 15000 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather