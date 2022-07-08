WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 7, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

217 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

217 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy until midday, then

mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

217 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Highs around 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

217 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

217 AM PDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 11000 feet rising to 12000 feet in the

afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

12000 feet rising to 13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

lowering to 15000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

