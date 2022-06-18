WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022

_____

588 FPUS56 KPQR 181105

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

405 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Juneteenth, Sunday

Night, and Monday.

WAZ021-182315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

405 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

$$

WAZ020-182315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

405 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-182315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

405 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

until midnight. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers until afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-182315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

405 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

late. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 7500 feet in the evening. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Free air freezing level

10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

