WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ 645 FPUS56 KPQR 171015 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 315 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night, and Tuesday. WAZ021-172345- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 315 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny until afternoon, then cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 55. $$ WAZ020-172345- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 315 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to 55. $$ WAZ040-172345- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 315 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ WAZ019-172345- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 315 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny until afternoon, then cloudy. Free air freezing level rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .MONDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level 4500 feet. $$ weather.gov\/portland _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather