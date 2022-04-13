WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

119 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday Night,

Thursday, Thursday Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1031 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs around 45. Light wind becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 30 to

35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1031 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to

30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely until midday. Rain and snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows

25 to 30. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet in the evening. Lows around 30. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows 30 to

35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1031 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain and snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 1500

feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

around 40. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Valley

lows 25 to 30. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening.

Valley lows 30 to 35. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Valley

highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after

midnight. Valley lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley

highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Valley highs

45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1031 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely in the late evening and early

morning, then a chance of snow late. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Light wind

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 2000 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet after midnight. Free air

freezing level 5000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

