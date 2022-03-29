WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 28, 2022

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

239 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

239 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Light

wind becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, gusts to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

239 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Light

wind becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows around

40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

239 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 55. Light

wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet

in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs

45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

239 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Light

wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of up to

2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet

lowering to the surface after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 3000 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 3000 feet rising

to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet

decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

weather.gov/portland

