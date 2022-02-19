WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

323 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Washingtons Birthday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

323 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph

increasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands,

northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

323 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain through midnight, then rain and snow late. Snow

level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows around 35. West wind 5

to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Snow level 1000 feet in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 25 to 30.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

323 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

morning. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2

inches. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Snow level 1000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows around 25. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

323 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to 30 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Patchy blowing snow overnight. Breezy. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times overnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to

2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow showers.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Colder.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level at the surface rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

